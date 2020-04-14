WATCH AT 4PM:Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Provides Update On County's Coronavirus Response
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boss, Business, Coronavirus, Covid-19, DFW News, Economy, Employment Benefits, Hourly, Jobs, Money, Robert Half, salary, Unemployment


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Robert Half is a premiere staffing agency linking employers to candidates and vice versa.

In these times they are offering all those looking for new jobs some advice.

Thomas Vick, a regional manager for the company said, “I would say be open minded about the career choice. If they were really focused on one particular areas be open minded about other opportunities.”

He said right now is a good time to be sharpening your skills.

“I would encourage on going education. Other things along those lines that will help them better their skills during this down time. This is a short term impact and when we come out of this with companies going back to doing a significant amount of hiring,”said Vick.

Click here to contact Robert Half for help with finding employment.

Comments

Leave a Reply