FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Robert Half is a premiere staffing agency linking employers to candidates and vice versa.
In these times they are offering all those looking for new jobs some advice.
Thomas Vick, a regional manager for the company said, “I would say be open minded about the career choice. If they were really focused on one particular areas be open minded about other opportunities.”
He said right now is a good time to be sharpening your skills.
“I would encourage on going education. Other things along those lines that will help them better their skills during this down time. This is a short term impact and when we come out of this with companies going back to doing a significant amount of hiring,”said Vick.
Click here to contact Robert Half for help with finding employment.