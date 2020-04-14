AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking information and asking for the public’s help in solving the 1985 cold case homicide of Dorothy Estep. An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for her death if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers Unsolved Homicides website.

Estep, 32, was last seen by her neighbor on the evening of Sept. 29, 1985, as she was leaving her home in Mexia, located just outside of Waco in Limestone County, to pick up her daughter from her ex-husband’s house. The following day, Estep failed to show up for work, where she was a social worker for the state of Texas. After being unable to reach her, a coworker reported her missing.

Later in the day on Sept. 30, 1985, Estep’s vehicle — a yellow Plymouth Sapporo — was found on U.S. 84 near the Elk cutoff in neighboring McLennan County. Estep was found deceased in the trunk. Texas Rangers and local law enforcement have worked diligently on this investigation; however, all leads have been exhausted, and the Rangers are asking for the public’s help to solve this case.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

People can also submit information through the Texas Rangers cold case website or by contacting them at 1-800-346-3242.