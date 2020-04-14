HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Employees at a Texas hospital decided to honor their fellow colleagues who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic by singing through video chat.
The employee choir at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston performed Bruno Mars’ “Count On Me” remotely from about 30 different locations, the hospital said in a Facebook post.
“Social distancing isn’t stopping our employee choir from lifting spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the hospital said.
The hospital released a nearly three-and-a-half-minute video that showed the choir singing while pictures of their fellow health care workers appeared on the screen.
In order to make the video, each singer recorded their parts, which were the mixed and edited together to create the performance.