DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department has confirmed its 10th case of coronavirus in an officer, and it involves an officer whose work partner tested positive earlier this month.
Police said the officer works in the Southeast patrol. According to police, the officer last worked on April 2 and had been in quarantine since then.
Police said the officer was in quarantine because their work partner tested positive for COVID-19. While in quarantine, police said the officer developed symptoms and was tested on April 9.
The officer will remain at home for at least 14 days until being cleared to return. The current status of the officer’s work partner is not known at this time.
“Please keep all our employees who are stricken with this virus in your thoughts and prayers for a full recovery,” the department said.
Since April 8, the department has welcomed back two of its officers who tested positive for this virus.