



Another woman has died from the novel coronavirus in Dallas County, health officials said Wednesday.

She was a Garland resident in her 80s and did not have underlying high risk health conditions. She is the 43rd person to die from the disease in Dallas County.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reminded in a statement that it’s still important for people to stay home.

“You have been sacrificing under the #saferathome since March 22nd and that sacrifice is paying off. Dr. Robert Haley, the renowned UTSW epidemiologist, told me yesterday that had I waited a week or more to move North Texas to Safer at Home we might have been the next New York. This is a critical time for all of us to keep following the Safer At Home orders. If we do that, we will have enough hospital beds and ventilators and we will get this over with sooner rather than later,” said Jenkins.

He also said the peak is projected for the end of April or early May.

There are also 109 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to the latest data. This brings the total case count to 1,986.

