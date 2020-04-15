Comments
DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County health officials announced 26 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 547.
Denton County Public Health officials said the Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total increased by one to 54 and the cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total remains 17.
Along with the new cases, DCPH officials also announced 18 recoveries from the virus.
