TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health reported that a Fort Worth woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions died from the coronavirus.
Tarrant County now has 30 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 157 people have recovered.
“Every death from the COVID-19 is sad for us to report,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “In our sadness, we also want to remind everyone to not be complacent, continue to follow the guidelines and we will get through this crisis.” COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. Everyone should follow these guidelines to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- If you do go out, wear a mask or scarf to cover your mouth and nose.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you are out.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- If you experience difficulty breathing, or persistent fever, call your primary care provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299.
