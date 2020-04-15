$1 Gasoline Could Soon Be On The Way With Demand For Oil Continuing To FallWith most of the country on shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, oil consumption has plunged, taking oil prices along with it. Katie Johnston reports.

8 minutes ago

Texas Woman Sues Princess Cruise Lines For Negligence In Husband’s Coronavirus DeathA Texas woman is suing Princess Cruise lines after, according to her attorney, it knowingly exposed her and her husband to the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

37 minutes ago

Police Chase With Kidnapping Suspect Ends With Crash In GarlandA kidnapping suspect has been arrested after Rowlett police said he led them on a chase with an infant inside his vehicle Wednesday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago