DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) announced today a total of twelve workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic started.
Three were hospitalized while the others self-quarantined at home. Of the confirmed workers, three have already returned to work after their required two-week quarantine.
A DART police officer and DART bus operator both tested positive for COVID-19 last month.
DART said it “remains committed to doing everything possible to keep our patrons and employees safe and will continue enhanced cleaning protocols for buses, light rail and paratransit vehicles, as well as all DART office and maintenance facilities.”
The transit agency said it’s in close contact with local, state and national health authorities, including the Texas Department of State Health Services and the CDC, “since the start of the pandemic and will continue to monitor the situation for residents in the North Texas region.”
