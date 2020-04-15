WATCH:President Trump's Daily Briefing On Coronavirus | LIVE NOW
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Krum, Texas construction company donated 53,000 face masks to Cook Children’s and that kind act couldn’t have come at a better time for the hospital system.

Cook Children’s put a new face mask policy into effect last week.

Shawn Sloane, the company’s owner, delivered the masks to Cook Children’s Pediatrics South Denton, where her three children are patients.

FMWB Inc. donates 53,000 face masks to Cook Children’s. (credit: Cook Children’s)

Sloane had so many boxes of masks that she had to makes two trips late last week.

Cook Children’s is asking everyone (age 2 and older) to wear face masks while at Cook Children’s locations in an effort to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

“The donation from FMWB will help us ensure patients and families have masks to wear when they visit us,” Cook Children’s said in a news release.

