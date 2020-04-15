Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The first COVID-19 patient who was intubated at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance in Fort Worth has recovered the virus and was released from the hospital on Monday.
Dianne Noack, 51, spent 27 days in the hospital.
Caregivers at Texas Health Alliance lined the hallways of the Emergency Department for a celebratory send off.
The mother of one was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia on March 17.
She had a high fever, shortness of breath, lethargy and chills.
She was transferred to the intensive care unit on March 21 and when her symptoms got worse, she was put on a ventilator.
“Every morning at 7:30 a.m. I would walk by her room to say a prayer over her,” said Clint Abernathy, president of Texas Health Alliance. “When she made a full recovery, it was truly a day of celebration for all of us.”