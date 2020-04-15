



– Since American business owners can’t physically open their doors during the coronavirus pandemic, many are finding creative ways to try and stay afloat.

With residents in dozens of states complying with stay-at-home orders, Texas photographer Emily McCartney is among the businesses keeping their doors open virtually.

McCartney, 25, said she has taken this time during the coronavirus era to be more introspective.

Emily McCartney Photography, her western lifestyle and portrait business, has become entirely digital for the time being, with McCartney now utilizing platforms like Instagram — which she does not normally use — to share her latest work.

“I am investing more time in social media marketing right now,” she said. “Engaging with my followers (and) hosting giveaways.”

Although she normally travels for work, McCartney decided to stay put in her home base of Throckmorton, Texas, a community with a population of less than 1,000 people.

“About 90% of my photo jobs require considerable travel, so basically all the shoots I had booked for spring and early summer have had to be postponed until this is all over,” she said.

Her online store, where she sells art prints and merchandise, was already in place before the coronavirus hit. Now, she said it’s the only way she can make money from her photography.

“Frankly, my art and photography services are not a necessity and sales are definitely down,” she said. “I understand, though. That’s the reality of the current state of our economy…when the world recovers, I’ll be able to open my art gallery for exhibit showings and events again.”

Until then, she’s also shifting gears creatively, looking to her community for inspiration.

McCartney is participating in the Front Porch Project, an effort organized by photographers around the country to help support charities by shooting “porchraits.” The photos document families across the U.S. who are staying at home during the coronavirus. So far, McCartney said she has photographed more than 108 different porches.

“I am candidly capturing them at this moment in time,” she said. “Stressed, worried, out of work, out of groceries, but tough as nails. I took the images to capture the love, grit, and soul of my community members. This is a time in history that will never be forgotten and I feel it’s my duty to capture my people in the truest form of who they are and what we are experiencing.”

Right now, she said she can’t rely solely on her online photo sales. So she is also working on her family’s ranching operation to pay her bills, for now.

“I believe I will be a better person and a better businesswoman when we make it to the other side of this pandemic,” she said. “I am confident that my business will make it through, and I pray I will be able to use this trial to serve others better through my photography work.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The CNN Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)