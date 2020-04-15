PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has responded to claims that he broke social distancing guidelines by allegedly holding a party with dozens of people at his home in Prosper last weekend.

It was reported by TMZ that Prescott had about 30 people, including teammate Ezekiel Elliott, inside his home for a party over the Easter weekend. This would be a violation of Texas’ stay-at-home order which prohibits any gatherings of 10 or more people as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The report caused a lot backlash aimed toward Prescott and Elliott as many felt they were being careless and not taking the COVID-19 outbreak seriously despite the orders in place.

In response to the report, Prescott released a statement on Tuesday that refuted these claims.

“I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance… the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner — not a party — on Friday night,” Prescott said.

“I am very sensitive to the challenges we are all facing and making sure to support the first responders and medical personnel and everyone else putting in long hours,” he added.

The Prosper Police Department also confirmed it responded to Prescott’s home that evening in regards to a possible party. However, police said they were not able to verify a party was taking place.

“The officer was unable to verify the report of a ‘party’; therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines – to include social distancing,” the Prosper Police Department said.

This wasn’t Prescott’s first run-in with criticism during the coronavirus pandemic. There was some backlash after a photo of Prescott at a workout with Dez Bryant and three others was posted on social media.

Cowboys VP and COO Stephen Jones also spoke about the gathering at Prescott’s home and how the optics need to be better.

“We’ve certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke, and I think they’re certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are and I don’t think you’ll be seeing that anymore,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan.