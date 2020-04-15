DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Calling it ‘less invasive’, one of two drive-thru novel coronavirus testing sites in Dallas County has started using a self-swab testing kit.
COVID-19 testing at the Ellis Davis Field House, located at 9191 South Polk Street, is transitioning away from nasopharyngeal swabs — which gathers samples from the back of the nose and throat — to swabs that are placed shallowly in the nose.
In a statement, Incident Commander Randall Payton explained, “The self-swab testing method proves to be less invasive and is safer for patients and healthcare providers. We’re confident this new method will decrease the risk of contamination.”
The new process means the swab doesn’t have to be place so far up the nose and doesn’t require that the sample be collected by a healthcare professional.
Officials say the American Airlines Center coronavirus testing location will continue using the nasopharyngeal swabs.