DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing another man after a “drug deal gone wrong,” Dallas police say.

At approximately 1 p.m. Apr. 14, police responded to a shooting call outside the Harry Stone Recreation Center located on Millmar Drive.

When officers arrived, they found an unknown victim lying halfway out of a parked vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. They also transported the suspect, 23-year-old Alan Garrido-Hernandez, to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alan Garrido-Hernandez (Dallas County Jail)

Through their investigation, detectives determined that Garrido-Hernandez was the shooter.

Once released from the hospital, he was transported to the homicide unit where detectives interviewed him.

During his interview, Garrido-Hernandez admitted to the shooting that occurred inside the vehicle during a drug deal.

Garrido-Hernandez was shortly transported to the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder. His bond was set at $150,000.

Officials said the victim did not have an ID card on his body, and that the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will attempt to determine his identity through fingerprints analysis.

