AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Local governments in Texas will be receiving $38 million in federal emergency funds to help in the fight against the coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.
The governor said the funds will be coming from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program and will look to help these governments respond to the pandemic.
According to Abbott, the funds can be used on costs such as overtime for officers, jailers and medical staff, personal protection equipment, medical supplies and medical care for inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.
“These funds will help our local governments respond to COVID-19 and provide the resources that our communities need,” Abbott said. “I am grateful to our federal partners for making this crucial financial support available to the state of Texas.”
As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, there are 15,492 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 364 deaths. An estimated 3,150 people have also recovered, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.