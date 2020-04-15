DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Inside the Big Green NFL Draft Scouting Notebook, we’re looking for the best edge rusher the Dallas Cowboys can pick to replace Robert Quinn’s 11 and a half sacks last year.
New Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Mike Nolan has a simple approach to the draft: “The best player is what you want.”
And the best player for the Cowboys defense just might be LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson. Just ask him.
“It’s obvious. I’m going to be honest,” Chaisson told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, “I’m the most valuable player in the draft. We all know that.”
Want some Michael Irvin swagger on your defense? Ya gotta love K’Lavon. Just 20 years old. 1st team All SEC. 6-3, 254. With so much speed and talent, National Champion LSU offered him a scholarship before he played a down of high school varsity football at North Shore High School in Houston. He would give Mike Nolan the option of playing a hybrid 3-4 or 4-3 defense.
“3-4 or 4-3 is really just a personnel decision to get your best 11 on the field,” Nolan said.
Chaisson says, “I can fit into any system. Just put a blindfold on me and I’m ready to roll.”
K’Lavon wore LSU’s prestigious number 18, a number given to a player who shows great leadership and high character. He’s a 5-Star Prospect in the Big Green Notebook and could be the dynamic edge rusher this Dallas defense needs.