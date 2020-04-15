



With pizza consumption spiking during the coronavirus pandemic, Domino’s says they now have a need to fill many jobs in all different positions.

Corey McKanna owns 10 franchises throughout Denton County and says — like the rest of the company — he is now hiring.

“We’re glad to hire temporary if you know you’re going to your primary job when this is all over,” McKanna said. “We are happy to have you for a few months or however long this may last.”

He said they are willing to train people and get them working fast.

Right now, the franchise owner says delivery drivers are making about $15 an hour and are earning higher-than-normal tips.

“We were up about 30% in tips for a typical week as a franchise since this all started,” McKanna said.

And while drivers are in demand, he said there’s also new positions they need to hire for.

“Some of the measures we are doing to keep employees safe — such as contact less carry out or curb side — has created new positions in the stores.”

Anyone who would like to apply is urged to visit their local Domino’s store or apply on their website.