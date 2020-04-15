FORT WORTH (CBS 11) – It’s been a little over a month since we last posted a Foote Files blog.

With everything that has transpired in the last five weeks, it didn’t feel right to even have our web team take the time post a new one about a popular song.

Yet with all of the news surrounding COVID-19 giving all of us reason to pause, it also reminded me that events that significantly impact human lives, regardless of who, what, when, where, why and how, do indeed happen.

In the mid to late 1930s, the dangers of war in Europe were starting to appear.

CBS (known as the Columbia Broadcasting System), had only been in existence since 1927.

In 1938, CBS Founder and President William S. Paley, along with CBS News President Paul White, determined that an extended daily radio network news show in prime time on the CBS Radio Network was needed to cover events not only in Europe but also in East Asia.

It was named the CBS World News Roundup, and it is still produced by CBS to this day.

The newsmen that were an integral part of the World News Roundup during that time included Edward R. Murrow and his World War 2 “Murrow Boys”: Robert Trout, Charles Collingswood, William L. Shirer, RIchard C. Hottelet, Eric Severeid, Howard K. Smith (who I got to meet in the late 1980s) and Winston Burdett.

Others included Douglas Edwards, Ned Calmer and John Daly (who later was the host of the game show “What’s My Line?”).

These men were in military uniform and General Dwight D. Eisenhower wanted them to cover what was going on.

Paley, the CBS President, served as the Director of the Office of War Information for the country during this time.

The reporting these men did probably made a huge difference of whether the Allies would be victorious or defeated. In addition, a man with United Press named Walter Cronkite was also a reporter covering the war in Europe for this wire service.

All of these reporters knew what needed to be done and were away from their families for a long time.

The video attached here is a story that aired on the CBS Evening News a year or so ago about D-Day and how CBS Radio reporters covered that event.

Stay safe, folks.