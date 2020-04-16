Two Men In Their 40s Among Latest Coronavirus-Related Deaths In Tarrant CountyFour patients in Tarrant County, all with underlying health conditions, are the latest to succumb to the novel coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Visitors, Employees At Essential Businesses Will Be Required To Cover Faces In Dallas CountyAs Dallas County crosses the 2,000 mark of confirmed coronavirus cases, officials will be requiring visitors and employees at essential businesses to cover their faces, Judge Clay Jenkins announced Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

EAT SEE PLAY: Order In and Support Local Spots!We can't wait to get back out there and explore the metroplex but in the meantime, let's support our local favorites by ordering pick up or delivery. We're all in this together and every little bit helps.

