MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mesquite Police Department is calling on the public to be on the lookout for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Police said Deasia Williams was last seen around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 16 in the 800 Block of Buckeye Drive.
Mesquite Police said she is a runaway.
The child is described as approximately 4’ 10” tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in the style pictured in the photo below.
Deasia was last seen wearing a royal blue Pirrung Elementary shirt with black jogging pants (silver stars and white stripes down the leg), black boots, and possibly a pink or back fleece jacket.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deasia Williams is encouraged to contact Investigator J. Berg at 972-204-4956 or MPD Dispatch at 972-285-6336.