GUATEMALA CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Guatemala government official says 44 Guatemalans deported on one flight from the United States this week have tested positive for COVID-19.
The flight arrived to Guatemala’s capital Monday from Brownsville, Texas carrying 76 Guatemalans. Three deportees displaying coronavirus symptoms were immediately taken for testing.
The official with knowledge of the situation — who requested anonymity — said Thursday that when one of those tests came back positive, more who had been quarantined at the airport were tested and 43 more resulted positive.
Presidential spokesman Carlos Sandoval said that the official total number of infected deportees remained at five.
