MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Health Care Services announced Thursday that a 93-year-old McKinney woman with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died at her home.
“Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with this lady’s family and friends,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “We mourn together with them at the loss of their loved one.”
As of Thursday afternoon, CCHCS reported 494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 284 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 21 hospitalized.
The woman’s death marks the eleventh death reported to the county of individuals with COVID-19.