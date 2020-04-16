DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two weeks after the Dallas Police Department welcomed back its first officer to recover from the coronavirus, it has acknowledged two more.
Officer Michael Lee returned to duty on Thursday.
“The department would like to welcome back Officer Michael Lee, who returned to duty today after a full recovery from COVID-19,” DPD shared on its Facebook page.
On Monday the department tweeted out a welcome for Senior Corporal Brockford who returned to duty after recovering from COVID-19.
“@DallasPD would like to welcome back Senior Corporal Brockford who returned to duty today, after a full recovery from #COVID19. Welcome back Senior Corporal Brockford!”
Ten officers have tested positive for the virus.
The department continues to encourage people to use its online reporting form for non-emergency crimes.