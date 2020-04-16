Visitors, Employees At Essential Businesses Will Be Required To Cover Faces In Dallas CountyAs Dallas County crosses the 2,000 mark of confirmed coronavirus cases, officials will be requiring visitors and employees at essential businesses to cover their faces, Judge Clay Jenkins announced Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

12 minutes ago

EAT SEE PLAY: Order In and Support Local Spots!We can't wait to get back out there and explore the metroplex but in the meantime, let's support our local favorites by ordering pick up or delivery. We're all in this together and every little bit helps.

35 minutes ago

More Than 1 Million Texans Have Applied For UnemploymentOfficials with the Texas Workforce Commission say they've received the equivalent of 20 months of unemployment claims in just the last 30 days. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago