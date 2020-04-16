DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting this week, both drive-thru novel coronavirus testing sites in Dallas County have opened the criteria for those who qualify for tests.
Also, both sites will now use self-swab testing kits rather than the nasopharyngeal swabs. The new process means the swab doesn’t have to go so far up the nose and doesn’t require a healthcare professional collects the sample.
Testing for anyone 65-years-old or older and anyone with chronic health issues (diabetes, asthma, heart problems, etc.) is allowed beginning April 16.
A person must also have a temperature of 99.6 or higher and shortness of breath or cough.
Also, the federal government will limit 500 tests per day, per site. The previous limit was 250 tests, per day, per site.
The sites operate daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are located at:
• American Airlines Center, Parking Lot E, 2500 Victory Plaza
• Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S Polk St.