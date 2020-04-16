DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in his 60s from Flower Mound is the latest Denton County resident to die from the coronavirus. His death brings the total in the county to 15.
“As we report the loss of a fifteenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a
moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton
County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community
spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the
problem.”
Health officials also announced 17 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases
the cumulative, countywide total to 564 confirmed cases.
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center resident total remains
at 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility resident total remains 17.
