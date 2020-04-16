Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DFW Airport is now offering free parking in any of its five Terminal parking garages for eligible medical healthcare professionals aiding in the fight against the coronavirus.
They can qualify by sending an email to parkfree@dfwairport.com and providing a photo or scanned copy of their current medical license or credential with a short explanation of their role in relation treating COVID-19 patients.
Upon verification, the airport will email a promo code for them to redeem online at dfwairport.com/park or on the DFW Mobile App.
Travel must be completed by May 31, 2020 (11:59 p.m. CST).
Additionally, healthcare workers who have already traveled to an area impacted by the coronavirus are possibly eligible for a refund.
