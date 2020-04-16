



– They’ve been empty for weeks, ​but soon two Dallas ISD schools ​will be serving those whose ​families are serving us. ​Montessori Academy at Onesimo Hernandez and the Cesar Chavez Learning ​Center will offer free child care ​to both first responders and front​ line healthcare workers. ​​

They’re partnering​ with the YMCA and Big Thought ​to make this happen. ​

At each school, 50 children will be allowed ​in at a time on a first come, first served basis. ​

Before any child enters the building, their ​temperature will be checked.

Parents will not be allowed in.

Each kid will get three meals​ and two snacks each day.​

“We want to make sure that ​Dallas ISD., we can give back to ​our community and we know ​first responders.. they need childcare ​for their children,” Montessori Academy at Onesimo Hernandez Principal Lisa Vega said. “They need ​a place to go and a place they can ​be safe and have some fun!” ​

On Thursday, staffers were getting everything ready, making sure ​classrooms promote proper social distancing. ​

Early learning coaches are creating different​ learning activity stations for them.. that are spaced out… ​but admit keeping kids six feet apart will be a challenge. ​

“It is going to be a difficult ​task for sure for the adults ​because it’s not something we’re used to,” Early Learning Coach Graciela Ochoa said. “There’s going ​to be a limited number of children ​that can be in each of the rooms. We’re all going to ​be in a learning curve I’m sure” ​

“So really strategically ​mapping out, taping off areas where ​children can do read-alouds, they ​can do time on the computer and ​then they can have some time ​working with actual Manipulatives,” Vega said.

The childcare centers will open next week and operate Monday ​through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

At the end of each day, cleaning crews ​will do a deep clean ​of each child care center. ​

