DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Judge Andy Eads tweeted Thursday night the 48-year-old son of Trophy Club Mayor Nick Sanders passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
“Please keep them your thoughts and prayers as one of a number of families tragically affected by this pandemic,” Judge Eads said.
Today, I am sharing a story about my dear friend, Trophy Club Mayor Nick Sanders and the loss of his son to COVID-19 complications in a video update. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers: https://t.co/khslTGDajh pic.twitter.com/bEVOAdLS1g
— Andy Eads (@Andy_Eads) April 17, 2020
Eads explained in a video, Mayor Sanders, his wife, Linda and their son, Wade, all got COVID-19.
The mayor and his wife recovered, but their son did not.
Eads said Mayor Sanders agreed to let him share their story.
“I think it demonstrates that COVID-19 is a real threat here in Denton County. People we know have been lost to this disease,” he said in the video. “So many people have said to me, ‘Andy, this disease is like the flu and we have the flu every year’.”
Then Judge Eads pointed out how the county’s health director recently said in the last five months the total number of deaths across the U.S. due to the flu are what’s happened in five weeks with COVID-19.
He said there really is no comparison between the flu and COVID-19.
There have been a total of 564 cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, Judge Eads said Thursday night. There are 335 active cases and 214 people have recovered. Fifteen Denton County residents have died.