DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Long lines of vehicles can be seen in Fair Park Thursday morning as the North Texas Food Bank is giving away food to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Through these mobile pantries, the food bank is looking to help those who have been affected by the pandemic as many residents are unable to work due to shutdowns in the area.
Thursday’s giveaway is expected to be the largest in North Texas, so far, as organizers said they brought enough boxes of produce, canned goods and other items to accommodate 3,000 people.
The food bank held one of these giveaways in Fair Park two weeks ago and quickly ran out of food as organizers saw almost 2,000 people lined up.
The food bank’s network of community pantries has provided about 136,000 boxes of food over last month, and more than 12,000 families have gotten food through these mobile food pantries.