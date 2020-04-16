FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Four patients in Tarrant County, all with underlying health conditions, are the latest to succumb to the novel coronavirus.
Officials with Tarrant County Public Health say those dead include two Fort Worth men — one in his 60s, the other in his 40s, along with a man in his 60s from an unincorporated part of the county and a man in his 40s from Mansfield. The Mansfield patient is believed to be the first COVID-19 death in that city.
The latest cases now bring the number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Tarrant County to 34. The updated numbers also show at least 157 people in the county have recovered from the virus.
In a statement Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said, “These deaths continue to remind us that we are faced with a deadly disease. As we suffer these losses we also are mindful of how important it is for us to continue our efforts to control the spread of this deadly virus.”
On Wednesday, there were more than 850 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state of Texas — an increase of about 6% from Tuesday.
In addition to self-isolation and social distancing TCPH is again stressing that residents protect themselves from the virus by:
- Staying home as much as possible
- Covering your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf if you must go outside
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if you can’t wash your hands
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing