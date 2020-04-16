NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It started in 2004 as a way to reward Americans after a late night of working on income taxes, but this year ‘National Wear Your Pajamas To Work Day’ has new meaning.
As people in Texas and across most of the nation practice social distancing because of the novel coronavirus, more of the population is working from home than ever.
And to say that a majority of workers have relaxed their professional dress codes may be an understatement. In fact, police in a small-town in Maryland recently took to social media to remind residents there to wear pants while checking the mail.
So while everyday has become pajama day for so many, the intent of the April 16 celebration was to help workers let go of some anxiety and get a few more minutes of sleep — since they wouldn’t have to worry about putting together an ensemble.
