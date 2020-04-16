



Watch J.D. Miles’ report on CBS 11 at 6. It will be added here after it airs.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The widow of a retired Dallas firefighter blames COVID-19 and a cruise line for his death.

CBS 11 spoke to Susan Dorety about her lawsuit which raises troubling questions about whether the cruise line withheld information from passengers about a previous outbreak.

She shared her account of trying to get the ship’s medical personal to help her husband.

She’s suing the cruise line for not telling passengers that several ship before them tested positive for COVID-19.

Michael Dorety and his wife, Susan were celebrating their 40th anniversary on the Princess Cruise Lines Grand Princess in February.

Susan says they were notified four days into the journey about the possible exposure.

That was around the time the 68-year-old retired Dallas firefighter started to get sick.

For three days, Dorety’s husband was confined to his room at a dock in San Francisco until finally he was taken to a hospital on shore.

He died days later.

“The CDC people ask me what took me so long to get him off the ship, because of the condition he was in, it was so bad,” Susan said. “And I was crying over in the corner of the tent saying ‘I’ve been trying for two days to get him off the ship’.”

“This same cruise line and had the same problem just two or three weeks before off the coast of Japan,” said Susan’s attorney Rusty Hardin. “They knew the dangers of this virus and they knew how communicable it was to two passengers. They already gone through this once. And here they, they took on a whole group several thousand people in Susan’s group.”

Hardin filed the federal lawsuit that does not specify a damage amount.

Princess Cruise Line issued a statement saying it does not comment on pending obligation.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources