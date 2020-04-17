DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s an initiative put together to support local restaurants and healthcare professionals working on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus and now ‘7740 Dallas’ is delivering more than 1,000 meals — from seven local restaurants — to seven COVID-19 hospital wards every week.
Friday morning the team was at Commissary Restaurant preparing meals for delivery to UT Southwestern Medical Center.
As it stands 7740 Dallas — which stands for 7 hospitals, 7 restaurants, 40 sponsorship — will be able to deliver meals to healthcare workers at least through the month of April.
Each hospital will receive 50 meals every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from one of the 7 restaurants.
Organizers say they are working to keep specialized coronavirus teams nourished, since in addition to being isolated from their families they are also kept separate from the rest of the hospital where they work.
In just one week, the 7740 effort raised more than $40,000 to purchase meals from restaurants to then donate to medical professionals at
Baylor University Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Plano, Children’s Medical Center Dallas, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Texas Health Dallas, Parkland Hospital and UT Southwestern Medical Center.