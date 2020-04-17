Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue sent CBS 11 News an update on members who were exposed to the coronavirus thus far.
Currently, 12 members have tested positive, four of which have returned to work.
Sixty-one members are currently quarantined due to exposure, eight of which tested positive for COVID-19.
Fifty-three of those members in quarantine are awaiting one of the following:
- Test results from exposure source
- Resolution of symptoms
- Fulfillment of required quarantine period
There were 168 members cleared from quarantine or isolation.
A newly established DFR COVID-19 Task Force is now in operation, assisting with a range of issues including, but not limited to: Inventory Management, Communications, Notification / Tracking, and Strategic Planning.