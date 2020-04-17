McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 73-year-old Fairview man with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died in a local hospital Friday morning, according to Collin County Health Care Services.
His death is the 12th COVID-19 related death in Collin County.
“We are sad to learn of the death of another member of our Collin County community today,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “All of us grieve together with his family during this difficult time.”
As of Friday afternoon, CCHCS reported 505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 304 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 17 hospitalized.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications.