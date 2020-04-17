



The Cowtown Marathon will donate its headquarters building to nearby neighbor Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) as a satellite location for increased production during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are blessed to have the right location, the right staff, and the right leadership to make this happen quickly. It makes us proud to be of service,” said Executive Director at The Cowtown, Heidi Swartz.

The Air National Guard will power the temporary use facility, coined the Cowtown Packing Center. It will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. to unload, sort and package food, as well as stay on top of waste management and sanitization in accordance with current TAFB practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Volunteers will distribute fresh produce bags and emergency relief boxes to seniors, who have recently experienced an increased need in senior-friendly groceries.

“The use of their facility will provide much needed assembly space to accommodate the 50% increased need for food in our

community. This temporary solution fell perfectly and quickly into place,” said Tarrant Area Food Bank President & CEO Julie Butner.

In addition to the National Guard assisting in the Cowtown Produce Packing Center for Tarrant Area Food Bank, they will also assist at three of TAFB’s “Super Pantries” in Mansfield and Fort Worth to distribute food to the large populations there.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources