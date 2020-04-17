Comments
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health confirmed 21 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County on Friday.
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health confirmed 21 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County on Friday.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 585 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of Friday afternoon, 326 are active, 244 patients have recovered and 15 have died.
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center resident total remains 54.
The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility resident total remains 17.
Click here for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts and city and zip code data.
Click here for the latest COVID-19 health and safety information.