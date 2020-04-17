FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys are looking to provide an NFL Draft experience for fans who are stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The team announced Friday that actor Jamie Foxx and former Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware will be hosting a virtual party during the first round of the NFL Draft next Thursday, April 23.
The draft itself will be a virtual experience as Americans are under stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The NFL was forced to cancel their draft event in Las Vegas.
The Cowboys’ event can be watched on the team’s website starting at 6:30 p.m. The event will include interviews with players and coaches and a chance for fans to interact with personnel.
The team also said this year’s NFL Draft will be used to raise funds for the Salvation Army’s COVID-19 relief efforts that go toward supporting health care workers and first responders.
The Cowboys currently have the 17th pick in the first round.