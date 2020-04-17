LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A 20-year-old man was jailed without bond Friday after four members of a Texas family, including a 2-year-old child, were found dead.
Samuel Enrique Lopez was booked into the Webb County Jail in Laredo on two counts of capital murder, one involving multiple victims and another involving a child younger than age 10.
Both are punishable by death or life imprisonment without parole, if convicted.
Laredo Police said they received a report of a deceased person at a house about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Officers arrived to find signs of a possible crime scene in the empty home.
During a search of the area, investigators found three bodies in a vacant lot next door.
Police said they then interviewed Lopez and found the child’s body a mile away.
Police have not revealed a motive for the murders.
