DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County health officials announced seven new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, as well as one more death — bringing the county’s total to 16.
The patient was a Carrollton man in his 70s and was a previously reported hospitalized, local transmission case.
“As we report the loss of a sixteenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”
So far, the county has seen a total of 592 cases and four recoveries.
The confirmed total of COVID-19 cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) remains at 54.
For local COVID-19 data, including interactive heat maps, charts and city and zip code data, click here. For health and safety information, click here.