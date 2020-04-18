  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Collin County health officials reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus as well as another death Saturday.

This brings the county’s total number of cases to 521 and the total number of deaths to 11.

Officials said the new death was a 73-year-old Fairview man with underlying health conditions.

So far, 3,827 people have been tested for the virus in Collin County. 56 tests are pending.

Collin County has 980 people currently under monitoring (PUM), including 239 in Plano.

