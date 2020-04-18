DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County reported an additional 134 cases of the coronavirus as well as five new deaths Saturday.
As of 10 a.m. Apr. 18, Dallas County’s total case count is 2,324.
The new deaths include:
- A Grand Prairie man in his 80s
- A University Park woman in her 90s
- Two Dallas men and a woman in their 70s who were all residents of a long-term care facility
“Today’s five deaths bring our weekly fatalities to 33, which is the deadliest week so far and 55% of all COVID19 deaths in Dallas County. Today’s number of new cases is the most we have ever reported. The second highest number of new cases reported was yesterday. This is why we must limit unnecessary trips, wear a cloth covering at essential business and continue making good personal responsibility decisions. It is also why we must listen to public health officials as leaders contemplate loosening safety orders. #StayHomeSavesLives and #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
For more updates and information on COVID-19 in Dallas County, click here.