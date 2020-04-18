GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Businesses and local residents were evacuated Saturday afternoon after a gas leak fire in Grand Prairie.
The Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a high-pressure gas leak underneath Mayfield Road and State Highway 360, where — at some point — something ignited and lit up the gas leak.
IF YOU LIVE BETWEEN MAYFIELD ROAD AND INTERSTATE 20 AND BETWEEN HWY 360 AND GREAT SW PARKWAY YOU ARE ADVISED TO EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY TO THE EAST OR WEST USING EITHER INTERSTATE 20 OR MAYFIELD ROAD.
Three buildings at a nearby apartment complex were evacuated, as well as an Exxon, a 7-Eleven and a Furniture Mart.
Grand Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Bill Murphy said there were no injuries. He continued to say crews were being overly cautious because the leak is believed to be coming from either a six or 12-inch high-pressure gas line underground.
Murphy said people can expect to return to the area Saturday evening.
Watch Grand Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Bill Murphy’s full press conference here: