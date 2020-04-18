  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A few hundred conservative activists have demonstrated on the steps of the Texas Capitol building to call for an end to social restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The protest in Austin came despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Friday that he plans to start easing such restrictions next week.

AUSTIN, TX – APRIL 18: Protesters gather at the Texas State Capital building on April 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. The protest was organized by Infowars host Owen Shroyer who is joining other protesters across the country in taking to the streets to call for the country to be opened up despite the risk of the COVID-19. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

The rally was one of several that small-government activists and supporters of President Donald Trump have held or plan to hold around the country. It was organized by a host of Infowars, which is a part of a company owned by conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, who attended the rally.

