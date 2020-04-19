Filed Under:backyard, crash, Dallas, dfw, DFW News, Dodge Charger, dps, Nandina Drive, North Texas, Santa Rosa Way, W I-20 Service Road

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a backyard in Dallas early Sunday morning.

At 1:30 a.m. Apr. 19, Dallas Sheriff deputies responded to a fatality crash on W I-20 Service Road and Santa Rosa Way.

When they arrived, Dallas Fire-Rescue had already transported an unidentified black male to Baylor University Medical Center.

An unidentified black female was found dead at the scene.

Officials said the vehicle — a Dodge Charger — drove up onto the right median and into the backyard of a home on Nandina Drive.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

