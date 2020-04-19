DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County health officials have reported 104 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 2,428.
Of the 60 total deaths reported to date, over 38% have been associated with long-term care facilities. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
“Elected leaders must be led by science in carefully modifying orders to help the economy without hurting #publichealth. We can’t rush it and ruin the gains you’ve achieved through the sacrifices you have made. For your part, please limit those unnecessary trips, wear a face covering at essential businesses and keep making good personal responsibility decisions,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
