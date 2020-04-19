ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — An Arlington ISD Food and Nutrition Services team member has tested positive for the coronavirus, the district announced Sunday.
In a statement released Apr. 19, Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos said the employee began showing symptoms late in the day Friday. He said the district was notified of the positive diagnosis two days later.
The employee was preparing meals inside the kitchen at Swift Elementary School but did not come in direct contact with family members picking up meals during curbside service hours.
AISD said the elementary school has since been closed as a feeding site and will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
Families who picked up meals at Swift Elementary School can find another feeding location at the Student Meal Plan web page.
At this time, Tarrant County Public Health advises that the risk of anyone contracting COVID-19 from picking up food at the employee’s school is very low.