TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County health officials reported another dead from the coronavirus Sunday.
The patient was a Fort Worth woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions. So far, Tarrant County has seen 39 deaths from COVID-19.
“Sadly, we are seeing the number of deaths continuing to increase and seeing more families being affected by this virus,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.
Taneja urged everyone to continue to follow the guidelines below to protect themselves and their families:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you are out.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.
For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the county’s information line at 817-248-6299.