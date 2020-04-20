Comments
ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ellis County has reported seven more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 101 as of Monday morning.
Officials said the seven new patients include a 30-year-old Midlothian woman and a 41-year-old Glenn Heights woman. Three of these cases are from Waxahachie, including a 66-year-old man at the Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation center.
County officials said there are now six confirmed cases from Legend Oaks.
The number of deaths in the county remains at three. The county reported that 20 of the 101 patients have recovered.
Like much of North Texas, Ellis County residents are under a stay-at-home order that will last until at least April 30.