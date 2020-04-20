Dallas-Based Neiman Marcus Could File For Bankruptcy This WeekThe coronavirus shutdown is hitting the retail industry hard and none more so than Dallas-based Neiman Marcus. There are reports the luxury retailer could file for bankruptcy as early as this week. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Emmitt Smith Joins Forces With The Dallas Chamber To Help North Texas Workers Find JobsThe Dallas Regional Chamber has started a new initiative to connect workers displaced by the COVID-19 crisis to thousands of available jobs and they've brought on former Dallas Cowboy Emmitt Smith to help. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Parker County Judge Says Gov. Abbott's Reopening Plan 'Sucked The Hope Out Of Our Community'A North Texas judge is letting his thoughts be known on new executive orders from Friday as he believes they take away control from local officials when it comes to COVID-19 response plans. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago