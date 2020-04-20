IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With more and more North Texans spending time at home, anything FREE — especially involving beer and pizza, is a good thing.
7-Eleven wants to help out, and is offering free delivery on any beer, wine, or liquor order anytime. Or, on weekends, there’s no delivery charge for orders of $5 hot or ready to bake whole pizzas.
“Now more than ever, we need to be there for our customers,” said 7-Eleven Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. “As the world adapts to new restrictions and routines, we are here to help people get what they need, whenever they need it – even if it’s just a pack of beer and a pizza, we are here to get it to you.”
The company is running a special, limited-time weekend pizza promotion offering the $5 whole pizzas each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through May 17.
Customers can also get their order delivered for free through May 31 by using the promotion code FREE4U upon checkout.
“With the 7NOW delivery app, 7-Eleven can still get Slurpee drinks to the kids and maybe a bottle of wine to moms and dads not entirely accustomed to weeks of work-from-home and home-schooling responsibilities,” said 7-Eleven Vice President of Digital and Head of Delivery Raghu Mahadevan in a news release.
There is a catch — only two pizzas allowed per order.
Here are the cities where customers can take advantage of the offer:
• Addison
• Allen
• Arlington
• Benbrook
• Carrollton
• Dallas
• Denton
• Euless
• Fairview
• Farmers Branch
• Flower Mound
• Fort Worth
• Frisco
• Garland
• Grand Prairie
• Grapevine
• Haltom City
• Hurst
• Irving
• Keller
• Lewisville
• Mansfield
• Mckinney
• Murphy
• North Richland Hills
• Plano
• Richardson
• Roanoke
• Rockwall
• Rowlett
• Sachse
• Southlake
• The Colony
• Trophy Club
• University Park