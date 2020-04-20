DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the total number of confirmed cases in Dallas County reached 2,512 on Monday, officials have not reported any new coronavirus-related deaths for the second day in a row.
Eighty-four new cases were reported Monday afternoon as Dallas County continues to have the second-highest case count in Texas. Harris County remains the highest as it nears the 5,000 mark.
The total number of deaths in Dallas County remains at 60, which was the same number reported on Sunday.
Judge Clay Jenkins made mention that some private labs were closed Sunday, which could affect the tally of cases on Monday.
Testing capabilities continue to increase in Dallas County as more tests are becoming available at the two drive-thru sites in Dallas and at nursing homes.
At the two sites at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House, any employees of grocery, big box or other essential retail stores are able to be tested even if they aren’t showing symptoms